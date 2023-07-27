A double warrant arrest in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 25
4:23 p.m. — Theft, Plaza Way.
3:59 p.m. — Arson, 1000 block North 13th Avenue.
10:54 a.m. — Theft, Strum Avenue.
10:38 a.m. — Assault, 1400 block Plaza Way.
10:29 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Second Avenue. The call began as a report of an unwanted person at a Second Avenue gas station and ended with a person being arrested on a warrant.
9:39 a.m. — Theft, 900 block East Alder Street.
6:56 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Main Street. A bike was stolen.
July 24
8:36 p.m. — Theft, Ninth Avenue.
7:20 p.m. — Theft, Plaza Way. A suspect allegedly left Bi-Mart without paying for merchandise. The store’s loss prevention team stopped the suspect and recovered the merchandise, according to the police report.
6:58 p.m. — Theft, Hope Street. A picnic table was stolen.
4:36 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
3:54 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
12:46 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Main Street.
12:42 p.m. — Warrant arrests, The Dalles Military Road. A man and a woman were both arrested on Walla Walla County felony warrants.
12:23 p.m. — Theft, West Rose Street.
10:41 a.m. — Fraud, 1200 block Tillamook Street.
10:09 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, in Walla Walla.
9:26 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block North Second Avenue.
8:45 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block North Colville Street.
July 23
6:05 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Woodland Avenue.
4:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue.
11:50 a.m. — Assault, 800 block Emma Street. What began as theft, ended with a suspect being arrested on theft and weapon charges.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 25
6:28 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block DeHaven Street. Graffiti found.
July 24
10:07 a.m. — Theft, 600 block South Main Street.
9:21 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found.
