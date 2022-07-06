In today’s Safety Log, a man was shot in the face with a BB gun in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 3
4:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block West Walnut Street.
12:42 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block North 12th Avenue.
July 2
10:52 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block West Alder Street. An arrest was made.
3:08 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Elm Street. A man was shot in the face with a CO2 powered BB gun.
2:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block West Birch Street. An arrest was made.
9:41 p.m. — Recovered property, Rose and Wildwood streets. A missing bicycle was recovered.
July 1
3:24 p.m. — Assault, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
6:53 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 3
7:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, north of College Place.
7:07 p.m. — Burglary, 2700 block Peppers Bridge Road, south of College Place.
July 2
2:20 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 13000 block, Dodd Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 4
11:53 a.m. — Theft and trespassing, 900 block Cowl Street. An arrest was made.
11:31 a.m. — Theft, 400 block North Columbia Street.
8:09 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 15th Avenue and Main Street. A stop sign was damaged.
July 3
12:58 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 700 block Vining Street. A boat was stolen.
July 2
7:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block North Columbia Street. An arrest was made.
2:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Seventh Avenue and Mill Street.
July 1
10:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block North Main Street.
1:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street.
8:44 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North East Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 4
9:33 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:05 a.m. — Theft, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:41 a.m. — Assault, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 3
2:46 p.m. — Trespassing, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:40 p.m. — Burglary, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 2
10:35 a.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
1:16 a.m. — Prowler, West Lincoln Street, Athena.
