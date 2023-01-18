In today's Safety Log, a man is arrested on suspicion of DUI when he reportedly struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 17
5:08 a.m. — Harassment, 00 block Jump Street.
Jan. 16
7:09 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block West Sumach Street.
Jan. 15
9:45 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Locust Street.
9:05 a.m. — Burglary, Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
4:04 a.m. — Road hazard, Burns Street and Rees Avenue. A vehicle was found abandoned in the intersection. The vehicle was towed.
1:23 a.m. — DUI, West Chestnut Street.
Jan. 14
11:40 a.m. — Trespass, 500 block North Second Street.
Jan. 13
6:35 p.m. — Protection order violation, 500 block Malcom Street.
6:59 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block Kimberly Court.
6:32 p.m. — Hit-and-run / DUI, 2000 block of Glen Erin Drive. A driver was arrested for a suspected DUI after allegedly driving into a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene.
6:15 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block South Second Street.
10:48 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block Pleasant Street.
12:21 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Coast Guard and Wainwright drives. Two men were arrested.
Jan. 12
6:38 p.m. — Recovered property, North Eighth Avenue. A stolen trailer was recovered, and one man was arrested for allegedly stealing it.
1:13 p.m. — Theft, 300 block East Birch Street.
11:33 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block East Alder Street. Stolen check.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14
1:49 p.m. — Criminal Mischief, 00 block Cemetery Road, Dixie.
Jan. 13
11:27 p.m. — DUI, 2300 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
9:37 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Alder Street.
Jan. 10
1:26 p.m. — Burglary, 3400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
Jan. 9
1:15 p.m. — Burglary, 11000 block U.S. 12, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 16
5:16 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Southwest Sixth Avenue. Report of multiple juveniles throwing rocks at a garage door.
2:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Fifth Avenue.
9:45 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block Cowl Street. Resident reports wires to security camera were cut.
Jan. 13
12:19 p.m. — vehicle prowl, 100 block North Columbia Street. A backpack was stolen from a parked vehicle.
