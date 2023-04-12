An arrest in Milton-Freewater of a man with seven warrants highlights today’s Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 10
1:02 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue and Main Street. A man was arrested on one Milton-Freewater and six Umatilla County warrants, all for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 10
5:42 p.m. — Trespass, South Broad Street, Weston.
April 9
7:00 p.m. — Trespass, West Sherman Street, Athena.
1:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
April 8
5:43 p.m. — Theft, East Main Street, Athena.
