A man arrested after allegedly threatening Walla Walla County Sheriff deputies in Burbank highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 28
11:09 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 4400 block Stateline Road, south of Walla Walla.
7:23 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Third Street, Prescott.
Jan. 27
9:14 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block Beet Street, south of Walla Walla.
6:52 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Gallant Road, Burbank.
9:34 p.m. — Harassment, 200 block Apple Lane, Burbank. Man, according to police, made threats to law enforcement.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 29
8:51 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Northeast Larch Avenue. No one was injured.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 29
10:29 p.m. — Noise complaint, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:52 p.m. — Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 28
11:02 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:32 p.m. — Disturbance, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
