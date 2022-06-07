A man arrested for indecent exposure in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log
Walla Walla Police Department
June 6
11:17 p.m. — Stolen moped recovered, Cayuse and Cherry streets.
9:42 p.m. — Obstruction, 1500 block Howard Street. Man arrested for obstructing officers.
12:13 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Cedar Street.
7:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block West Alder Street.
June 5
8:11 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Rose Street.
7:12 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block South Seventh Avenue.
2:30 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 00 block East Main Street. A man was arrested for urinating in public.
10:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block West Poplar Street. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
8:11 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Newell Street.
4:39 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Melrose Street.
1:28 a.m. — DUI, 600 block West Alder Street.
June 4
12:27 a.m. — DUI, Cedar Street and Portland Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 4
4:34 p.m. — Harassment, 700 block Maple Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 6
8:50 a.m. — Arrest, 500 block Rose Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 6
7:21 p.m. — Burglary, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:06 p.m. — Shots fired, Coffman Lane, Milton-Freewater. Someone shot an animal.
11:51 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
