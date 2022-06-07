A man arrested for indecent exposure in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log

Walla Walla Police Department

June 6

11:17 p.m. — Stolen moped recovered, Cayuse and Cherry streets.

9:42 p.m. — Obstruction, 1500 block Howard Street. Man arrested for obstructing officers.

12:13 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Cedar Street.

7:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block West Alder Street.

June 5

8:11 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Rose Street.

7:12 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block South Seventh Avenue.

2:30 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 00 block East Main Street. A man was arrested for urinating in public.

10:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block West Poplar Street. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

8:11 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Newell Street.

4:39 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Melrose Street.

1:28 a.m. — DUI, 600 block West Alder Street.

June 4

12:27 a.m. — DUI, Cedar Street and Portland Avenue.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

June 4

4:34 p.m. — Harassment, 700 block Maple Street.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

June 6

8:50 a.m. — Arrest, 500 block Rose Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 6

7:21 p.m. — Burglary, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:06 p.m. — Shots fired, Coffman Lane, Milton-Freewater. Someone shot an animal.

11:51 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

