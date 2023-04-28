A traffic stop leading to an arrest highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office
April 24
10:27 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block West Eighth Street, Waitsburg.
7:52 a.m. — Recovered property, Lower Waitsburg Road, north of Walla Walla. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
12:39 a.m. — Assault, Pikes Peak Road, southeast of Walla Walla.
April 20
10:49 p.m. — Assault, 00 block North Hussey Street, West of Walla Walla.
10:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla. What started as a traffic stop ended with an arrest on an out-of-county warrant.
April 17
8:14 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Douglas Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 26
5:45 p.m. — Trespass, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:06 p.m. — Harassment, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:03 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
