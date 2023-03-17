In today’s Safety log, residents of a Milton-Freewater home were awakened early in the morning to find an intruder in their home.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 15
3:38 a.m. — Burglary and criminal mischief, 200 block Southeast 17th Avenue. Residents of a home woke up to a man’s voice in their house. He damaged the locked bedroom door in which the residents were hiding. The suspect was arrested at 4:11 a.m. at the scene.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 15
3:10 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Weston.
2:28 p.m. — Theft, South Fifth Avenue, Athena.
1:31 p.m. — Vehicle theft, East Main Street, Athena.
