In Walla Walla, a man allegedly used a fake check to commit over $1,600 in fraud, and multiple vehicle prowls led to several stolen items, including a laptop. Read on for this and more.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 8
7:30 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block East Alder Street. A person was cited for camping in a park.
May 7
9:42 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Chestnut Street.
2:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, intersection of McKinley and Alder streets.
9:56 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block South Park Street.
9:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, intersection of Rose Street and Colville Road.
May 6
11:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
11:23 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block West Walnut Street.
9:43 p.m. — Trespass, 600 block Cherry Street.
6:17 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block Truman Street. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
4:27 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Aubin Road. An iPad was stolen.
11:43 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
10:21 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block Studebaker Drive.
May 5
9:46 p.m. — Reckless endangerment, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
9:27 p.m. — Warrant service, 1200 block West Pine Street.
May 4
11:57 p.m. — Drug investigation, 00 block West Walnut Street.
9:02 p.m. — Missing person, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
7:51 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Boyer Avenue. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
6:28 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block South Second Avenue.
3:17 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block Main Street. Baker Boyer Bank reported that an $800 check a man used to open a new account was forged. Staff froze the account, however, by this time, the account was overdrafted by more than $1,600.
12:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Main Street.
7:06 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block, South Fourth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 8
4:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
12:12 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Elzora Loop. A resident reported being gone for the night and returning to find their 1994 Honda Accord was missing. Police have no suspects.
May 7
11:43 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Northwest Sixth Avenue. A utility trailer was stolen. Police have no suspects.
1:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Miller Street.
May 5
3:05 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block North Main Street. An employee reported finding a window broken overnight.
10:22 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block South Elizabeth Street. Items were stolen from a house being remodeled. Police report they have no suspects.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 5
10:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Main Street, Athena.
11:31 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East College Street, Athena.
5:23 p.m. — Theft, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
