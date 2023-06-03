Three warrant arrests by the Milton-Freewater Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 1
12:36 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Malcolm Street.
12:54 a.m. — Drug offense, Howard Stret and Prospect Avenue. Verbal warning given.
May 31
2:40 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Chase Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — Trespass, 900 block Jefferson Street.
10:40 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
10:34 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Alder Street.
5:57 a.m. — Theft, South First Avenue.
May 30
9:17 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block East Main Street.
8:16 p.m. — Disturbance, 2800 block Vista Lane.
4:12 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block West Birch Avenue.
3:44 p.m. — Theft, Abadie Street.
1:36 p.m. – Warrant arrest, West Rose Street.
3:25 a.m. — Collision, 1200 block Dell Avenue.
May 29
9:31 p.m. — Protection order violation, Walla Walla Avenue.
5:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Colville streets.
12:56 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block South First Avenue.
8:50 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Brock Street.
7:44 a.m. — Recovered property, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
May 28
5:36 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Edith Avenue.
3:05 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
College Place Police Department
June 1
2:20 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Troutdale Avenue. A home was entered through a window. Jewelry and a vehicle were stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 1
8:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block De Haven Street. A woman was arrested on three Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear.
2:07 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Mill Street. A woman was arrested in a probation violation warrant from Umatilla County.
1:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Mill Street. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 1
12:41 p.m. — Theft, South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
12:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, East Main Street, Athena.
