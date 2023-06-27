Nine reports of graffiti in the Valley highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 26
12:12 a.m. — Theft, North Wilbur Avenue.
June 25
5:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1600 block Poplar Street.
1:24 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
9:51 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Division Street. A woman was arrested.
9:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, First Avenue and Maple Street.
1:53 a.m. — Assault, Isaacs Avenue. Report of a man punching another man in the face.
June 24
3:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 13th Avenue and Elm Street.
June 23
9:27 p.m. — Eluding, Freedom Place and Taumarson Road. A suspect with a warrant evaded arrest by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
9:20 p.m. — Domestic dispute, East Maple Street. No arrest made.
9:16 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Bryant Avenue.
6:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Old Milton Highway. A man was arrested by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
2:21 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Eagan Street.
1:49 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Isaacs Avenue.
10:06 a.m. — Theft, 500 block North Second Avenue.
8:58 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Tietan Street. Graffiti found.
7:52 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Sprague Avenue. Graffiti found at Jefferson Park.
7:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Alder Street. Graffiti found.
6:42 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block North Fourth Avenue.
June 22
9:49 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
College Place Police Department
June 25
2:24 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block Meadowbrook Boulevard.
June 24
9:19 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block Southeast Date Avenue. Graffiti found at Kiwanis Park bathroom.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 25
11:20 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Southwest Sixth Avenue. Graffiti found on the back of a church.
1:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief 00 block North Columbia Street. Graffiti found at a store.
June 24
11:33 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block Main Street. A woman was arrested.
7:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found on the American Legion Building.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 19
2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block Wehe Loop, Prescott.
12:22 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block Edith Street, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 25
7:40 p.m. — Restraining order violation, Normal Street, Weston.
7:17 p.m. — Assault, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found.
4:59 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, South Water Street, Weston.
10:48 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater, Graffiti found.
5:09 a.m. — Collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. A vehicle hit a deer.
4:38 a.m. — Collision, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater. A motorcycle hit a deer.
June 24
12:06 p.m. — Fight, Tootie Lane, Milton-Freewater.
11:24 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
