Multiple burglary complaints on both sides of the state line highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 19
5:21 p.m. — Theft, Jones Drive Walla Walla. A bicycle was stolen.
12:44 p.m. — Trespass, 400 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:07 p.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue.
6:19 a.m. — Burglary, East Alder Street.
Jan. 18
11:52 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block West Rees Avenue. A person damaged a gate and entered a yard.
Jan. 15
4:18 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block East Boyer Drive.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 18
8:41 a.m. — Theft, West Crocket Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:12 a.m. — Trespass, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 17
1:33 p.m. — Trespass, South Broad Road, Weston.
3:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 339, Athena.
Jan. 16
6:24 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Ranch and Home.
Jan. 15
7:21 p.m. — Trespass. Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:18 p.m. — Court order violation, West Jefferson Street, Athena.
1:47 a.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 14
5:39 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
