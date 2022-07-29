An alleged assault at the Walla Walla County Jail highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 28
4:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Fifth Avenue, Burbank.
3:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Blacksnake Ridge and Biscuit Ridge roads, north of Walla Walla.
July 27
3:46 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Bussell Road.
July 26
11:20 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Alder Street, Walla Walla. An inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail allegedly assaulted two officers.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 28
12:20 p.m. — Burglary, Crisp Lane, Milton-Freewater.
11:37 a.m. — Disturbance, East College Street, Athena.
