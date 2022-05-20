A gun was among items stolen in a vehicle prowl in Burbank on Thursday, May 19.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 20
12:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Carrie Avenue.
May 18
11:18 a.m. — Warrant service, 700 block West Alder Street.
Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office
May 19
12:09 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank. A firearm was among the items stolen.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 20
3:05 a.m. — Trespassing, East High Street, Athena.
May 19
12:01 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:57 p.m. — Trespassing, First Street, Athena.
