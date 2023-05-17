A gun stolen from a vehicle in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 15
9:44 p.m. — Disturbance, 600 block Ash Street.
8:30 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, South First Avenue. A gun was stolen.
9:43 a.m. — Trespass, 300 block North Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
6:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block South Palouse Street.
May 14
10:00 p.m. — Theft, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:06 p.m. — Harassment, 200 block Eagan Street.
8:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Division and Pleasant streets.
May 13
7:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
9:44 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block, Pleasant Street.
May 11
6:21 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Balm Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 14
12:15 a.m. — DUI, Hadley Way and Whitman Drive, College Place.
May 11
12:03 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block Main Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 15
5:12 a.m. Theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Evens and Perkins streets.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 15
10:54 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:39 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Ferndale Road.
