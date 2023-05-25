In today’s Safety Log, graffiti was found on a Walla Walla residence.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 23
7:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Edith Avenue.
May 22
2:33 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue. Graffiti found on a residence.
8:38 a.m. — Protection order violation, North Spokane Street.
8:23 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Woodland Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 23
9:19 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block North Main Street.
10:13 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block South Main Street. A window was damaged.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 23
9:59 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.
6:42 p.m. — Disturbance, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:04 p.m. — Drug activity, East Main Street, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.