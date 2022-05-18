Several reports of graffiti — in Walla, Milton-Freewater and Weston — highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 17
6:01 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block South Ninth Avenue. Caller said items were stolen overnight from a car parked in the Banner Bank parking lot. Stolen items include a purse, credit cards, a Social Security card and diver’s license.
May 16
8:50 p.m. — Assault, 00 block West Alder Street. Officers responded to a report of an assault the Red Monkey bar where one person reportedly threw a beer at another person and fled. The altercation finished before officers arrived.
2:25 p.m. — Fraud, 1900 block Bernard Street.
10:02 a.m. — Fraud, 2000 block Howard Street.
9:31 a.m. — Burglary, 1100 block North 12th Avenue.
7:55 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Campus Loop.
7:25 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block West Alder Street.
6:34 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Chase Avenue. Graffiti found at Garrison Middle School.
4:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block West Maple Street. Suspect with warrants arrested during a traffic stop.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
5:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Robbins Street. A resident reported finding graffiti on their house and fence. Police are investigating, but have no suspects.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 18
2:46 p.m. — Trespass, South Water Street, Weston.
May 17
7:30 p.m. — Theft, East Darwin Street, Athena.
10:50 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
10:03 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 204, Weston. Graffiti found on farming equipment.
8:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found at Marie Dorian Park.
