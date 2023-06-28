Another graffiti spree in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 26
9:56 p.m. — Stalking, Chase Avenue.
1:42 p.m. — Theft, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — Drug offense, North Third Avenue.
June 23
10:49 p.m. — DUI, South Third Avenue.
June 22
11:55 a.m. — Assault, 600 block Rocky Road.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 26
6:17 p.m. — Harassment, 900 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
1:40 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Orchard Park. A man was arrested.
10:09 a.m. — Criminal mischief, multiple locations. Reports of graffiti found at seven locations overnight.
College Place Police Department
June 26
9:54 a.m. — Theft, First Street and Lay Avenue. A riding lawn mower was stolen.
Walla Walla Fire Department
June 25
3:38 p.m. — Collision, Plaza Way and Tietan Street. Two vehicles involved.
9:45 a.m. — Brush fire, 30 block South Palouse Street.
June 24
6:23 p.m. — Burn complaint, 900 block Birch Street. Resident complained that neighbors were burning something in their yard.
3:09 p.m. — Brush fire, 13th Avenue and Elm Street.
7:57 a.m. — Brush fire, U.S. 12 and North 13th Avenue.
2:58 a.m. — Brush fire, 13th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 26
6:04 p.m. — Trespass, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:32 p.m. — Theft, Troyer Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:47 a.m. — Theft, McDaniels Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.