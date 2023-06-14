Three reports of graffiti in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 11
5:18 p.m. — Eluding, 600 block West Rose Street.
7:55 a.m. — Drug trafficking to a prison, 1300 block North 13th Avenue. A man was arrested for bringing drugs to the Washington State Penitentiary.
June 10
9:32 p.m. — Burglary, 1200 block North 11th Avenue.
6:57 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block Whitman Street.
5:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, North Ninth Avenue.
12:37 p.m. — Suspicious package, Plaza Way.
11:55 a.m. — Trespass, Tacoma Street.
2:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue.
June 9
1:29 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — Assault, 10 block West Chestnut.
10:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Moore Street and 15th Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 12
3:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue.
9:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block South Columbia Street, graffiti found on apartment buildings.
8:52 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Fifth Avenue, graffiti found at a dental office building.
7:49 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue, graffiti found in Freewater Park restrooms.
