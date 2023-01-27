In today's Safety Log, police investigate four house burglaries in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 25
9:56 p.m. — Fight, 00 block West Walnut Street.
1:39 a.m. — Eluding, West Rose Street. A woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to pull over for a fully marked police vehicle.
Jan. 24
10:59 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block J Street.
7:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Second Avenue.
2:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest. East Chestnut Street.
1:12 p.m. — Trespass, 500 block Wellington Avenue. An arrest was made.
11:59 p.m. — Minor in possession of drugs, East Main Street.
8:15 a.m. — Burglary, Herbert Street. Four houses were burglarized. Police report suspects kicked holes in walls, broke appliances and broke cabinets and windows. Damages are estimated at about $25,000.
5:22 a.m. — Assault, West Rees Avenue.
Jan. 23
11:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Locust Street.
Jan. 22
9:42 p.m. — Eluding, North 12th Avenue. A vehicle ran from police at high speed. Officers broke off pursuit.
Jan. 19
12:15 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Ninth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 25
1:21 p.m. — Theft, 100 Southwest Second Avenue.
8:50 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Cowl Street. A window at a residence was broken overnight.
Jan. 24
4:29 p.m. — Theft. 100 block Southwest Second Avenue. A man was arrested.
2:30 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Columbia Street.
