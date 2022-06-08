In a bit of good Safety Log news, a lost wallet was turned over to the Walla Walla Police Department on Tuesday, June 7.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 7
6:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue.
12:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
8:36 a.m. — Found wallet, 500 block South Second Street.
June 6
5:58 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Touchet Street.
4:18 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 7
6:16 p.m. — Shots fired, Grant and Miller roads, Milton-Freewater.
7:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
