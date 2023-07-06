In today’s Safety Log, Milton-Freewater police investigate the theft of fireworks.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 3
10:15 p.m. — Trespass, North Second Avenue. A man was arrested for an alleged trespass at Circle K.
9:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block East Cherry Street.
4:33 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 200 block Tausick Way.
11:45 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Boyer Drive.
5:18 a.m. — Theft, North Sixth Avenue.
4:26 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Second Avenue. A car window was knocked out.
July 2
8:53 p.m. — Disturbance, 600 block Sprague Avenue.
3:50 p.m. — Theft, North Second Avenue. A bike was stolen.
3:33 p.m. — Assault, West Chestnut Street.
2:24 p.m. — Recovered property, 1600 block Plaza Way. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
1:51 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Whitman Street.
12:09 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:07 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1200 block Boyer Avenue.
July 1
11:29 p.m. — Disturbance, 1000 block Penrose Street.
11:12 p.m. — Assault, East Alder Street. A man allegedly assaulted another man.
1:13 p.m. — Assault, West Moore Street.
12:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Tacoma Street. A man was arrested.
8:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue. Two men were arrested.
June 30
11:50 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block West Chestnut Street.
5:34 p.m. — Harassment, West Cherry Street.
3:19 p.m. — Harassment, South Fourth Avenue.
1:19 p.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Anthem Lane.
12:57 p.m. — Theft, J Street.
11:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Birch Street. A man was arrested.
10:24 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block South Palouse Street.
June 29
9:25 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Pima Road.
5:51 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
1:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Boyer Avenue.
1:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Edwards Drive.
June 28
6:09 p.m. —Theft, 200 block North Tietan Street.
3:59 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block East Main Street.
2:25 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street.
June 27
9:40 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Cherry Street.
7:47 a.m. — Theft, West Maple Street.
June 26
6:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Eighth Avenue.
1:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block South Ninth Avenue.
9:24 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East George Street.
8:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Pleasant Street.
College Place Police Department
July 3
11:46 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block Southeast 11th Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 3
11:21 a.m. — Theft, 400 block North Columbia Street. Fireworks stolen from a stand overnight.
9:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1200 block Southeast 12th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 4
11:06 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, East Main Street Athena.
10:16 p.m. — Noise complaint, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:20 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
8:13 p.m. — Noise complaint, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 3
3:46 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
