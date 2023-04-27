A fight leading to a warrant arrest in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 25
4:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Pine Street. Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress. They discovered one person present had an active warrant.
12:05 p.m. — Trespass, Rees Avenue. A woman was arrested.
11:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Myra Road. A man was arrested on a felony warrant.
7:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Modoc Street.
April 24
2:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block West Poplar Street.
9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Cookerly Drive.
6:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
April 25
7:44 p.m. — Trespass, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.
