A fight leading to a warrant arrest in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

April 25

4:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Pine Street. Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress. They discovered one person present had an active warrant.

12:05 p.m. — Trespass, Rees Avenue. A woman was arrested.

11:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Myra Road. A man was arrested on a felony warrant.

7:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Modoc Street.

April 24

2:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block West Poplar Street.

9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Cookerly Drive.

6:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

April 25

7:44 p.m. — Trespass, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

