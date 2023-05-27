A driver fleeing a traffic stop highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

May 25

10:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Aspen Street. A woman was arrested by the WWPD’s career criminal apprehension team.

9:14 p.m. — Eluding, Pine Street and Fifth Avenue. A WWPD officer attempted to pull over a driver who allegedly ran a stop sign and almost collided with another vehicle. The driver fled.

7:16 p.m. — Theft, Bryant Street. A woman’s purse was stolen.

11:34 a.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block South First Avenue. Violation occurred on Facebook.

10:34 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, South Second Avenue.

9:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block East Tietan Street.

May 24

12:15 p.m. — Forgery, South Ninth avenue.

9:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Evergreen Street.

8:43 a.m. — Burglary, North Spokane Street.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

May 25

11:29 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Broadway Avenue.

9:32 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Raspberry Loop.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

