A driver fleeing a traffic stop highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 25
10:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Aspen Street. A woman was arrested by the WWPD’s career criminal apprehension team.
9:14 p.m. — Eluding, Pine Street and Fifth Avenue. A WWPD officer attempted to pull over a driver who allegedly ran a stop sign and almost collided with another vehicle. The driver fled.
7:16 p.m. — Theft, Bryant Street. A woman’s purse was stolen.
11:34 a.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block South First Avenue. Violation occurred on Facebook.
10:34 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, South Second Avenue.
9:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block East Tietan Street.
May 24
12:15 p.m. — Forgery, South Ninth avenue.
9:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Evergreen Street.
8:43 a.m. — Burglary, North Spokane Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 25
11:29 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Broadway Avenue.
9:32 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
