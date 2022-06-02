A driver in Walla Walla fled from police and crashed their vehicle in today’s edition of the Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

June 2

1:37 a.m. — Collision, Clinton and Figueroa streets. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver sped away. Officers did not pursue, but the vehicle was found later — wrecked. The suspect was found and arrested.

June 1

10:40 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Sumach Street.

10:06 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

8:29 p.m. — Eluding, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

7:40 p.m.— Criminal mischief, 100 block Whitman Street. Graffiti found.

10:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Rose Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

June 1

7:28 p.m. — Theft, 3400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.

1:30 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 1

7:56 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Broad Street, Weston.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

