A driver in Walla Walla fled from police and crashed their vehicle in today’s edition of the Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 2
1:37 a.m. — Collision, Clinton and Figueroa streets. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver sped away. Officers did not pursue, but the vehicle was found later — wrecked. The suspect was found and arrested.
June 1
10:40 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Sumach Street.
10:06 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
8:29 p.m. — Eluding, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:40 p.m.— Criminal mischief, 100 block Whitman Street. Graffiti found.
10:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Rose Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 1
7:28 p.m. — Theft, 3400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
1:30 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 1
7:56 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Broad Street, Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.