A case that began as a domestic disturbance call ended in a warrant arrest highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 15
1:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block West Main Street.
11:41 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2000 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Aug. 14
7:55 p.m. — Child abuse, Withva Street. Suspected child abuse reported.
7:24 p.m. — Protection order violation, 500 block North Ninth Avenue.
12:54 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
10:51 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 800 block North Eighth Avenue.
9:08 a.m. — Trespass, West Birch Street.
3:14 a.m. — Assault, 100 block West Poplar Street.
Aug. 13
9:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Abbot Road.
8:29 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block Plaza Way.
8:20 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Howard Street.
5:50 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 2100 block South Second Avenue.
5:23 a.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue. A business was burglarized.
12:50 a.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
12:09 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Laurel Street.
Aug. 12
11:54 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue.
10:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Second Avenue. Police responded to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived and identified the people involved, they discovered a man who had an active warrant. He was arrested.
5:36 p.m. — Arson, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
5:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Avery Street.
5 p.m. — Weapons violation, 500 block East Rees Avenue.
1:39 p.m. — Burglary, 1100 block Lancer Drive.
12:43 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Willard Street.
Aug. 11
7:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Rose Street.
3:16 p.m. — Harassment, West Cherry Street.
2:12 p.m. — Trespass, West Main Street.
1:16 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block West Alder Street.
7:33 a.m. — Illegal camping, Fort Walla Walla Park.
Aug. 10
10:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Chestnut Street. A woman was arrested on six active warrants.
6:21 p.m. — Theft, South Palouse Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 15
10:43 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Merry Lane, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 15
5:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block north Main Street.
12:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block south Main Street. A man turned himself in on a warrant out of Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 15
6:20 p.m. — Trespass, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:49 p.m. — Harassment, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.