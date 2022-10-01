Walla Walla police responded to a vehicle prowl where a debit card was allegedly stolen and then used.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 29
9 :42 p.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 900 block West Poplar Street. A debit card was allegedly stolen from a vehicle and used.
11:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way. A woman was arrested on an out-of-town warrant.
11:03 a.m. — Harassment, 1800 block Home Avenue
7:03 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block West Rose Street
5:57 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block Alco Street
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 29
2:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 11th Avenue and Elizabeth Street. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
College Place Police Department
Sept, 29
12:43 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Whitman Street and Larch Avenue. No one was injured.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 29
3:15 p.m. — Agency assist, Stateline Road and State Route 125 in Walla Walla County. Deputies provided assistance to Washington responders to a collision involving a Milton-Freewater ambulance.
10:57 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:36 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:18 a.m. — Burglary, South Normal Street, Weston.
