In today’s Safety Log, a credit card was found and turned into police.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 7
1:14 p.m. — Drug violation, North Third Avenue.
12:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Orchard Street.
11:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Second Avenue.
June 6
4:25 p.m. — Protection order violation, North Third Avenue.
1:45 p.m. — Protection order violation, East Alder Street.
9:57 a.m. — Recovered property, North Third Avenue. A credit card was found and turned into the WWPD.
May 29
3:46 p.m. — Theft, 600 block South Ninth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 7
5:25 p.m. — Collision, 100 block South Columbia Street. A driver reportedly suffered a minor injury.
4:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block North Columbia Street. A tire was damaged.
1:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block North Elizabeth Street. Graffiti was found on a building.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
June 7
7:31 p.m. — Trespass, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.