A counterfeit bill in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police department
Sept. 15
12:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Tacoma Street. Graffiti found at a park.
Sept. 14
11:47 p.m. — Assault, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
9:33 p.m. — Assault, Callanan Drive.
Sept. 11
2:17 p.m. — Trespass, West Main Street.
Sept. 8
1:20 p.m. — Fraud, Isaacs Avenue. A business reported that someone tried paying with a counterfeit bill.
Sept. 5
1:27 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block South Second Avenue.
9:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Isaacs Avenue. A driver allegedly hit several parked vehicles and fled.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 14
8:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
Sept. 14
10:22 p.m. — Smoke coming from house, 500 block South 12th Avenue.
Sept. 10
12:55 p.m. — Bush fire, 00 block Linda Lane.
