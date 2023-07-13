On today’s Safety Log, contraband was stopped from entering the Washington State Penitentiary.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 11
3:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Pine Street. The WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team arrested someone with a warrant.
2:25 p.m. — Arson, West Cherry Street. A natural cover fire near Washington Park is being investigated.
1:26 p.m. — Protection order violation, Rose Street and Second Avenue.
9 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block South Wilbur Avenue.
July 10
8:28 p.m. — Trespass, North Eighth Avenue. A man was arrested.
12:37 p.m. — Trespass, 800 block North Main Street.
12:30 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1500 block J Street. Graffiti was found on a vehicle door.
11:23 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block Orchard Street.
July 8
1:42 a.m. — DUI, North Fourth Avenue.
July 6
5:29 p.m. — Threats, 00 block East Alder Street.
11:12 a.m. — Drug offense, 1300 block, North 13th Avenue. Contraband was intercepted at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 10
10:56 a.m. — Burglary, 1900 block Carl Street, East of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 11
12:51 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
11:12 a.m. — Trespass, Trolley Lane, Milton-Freewater.
July 10
8:38 p.m. — Burglary, East Main Street, Athena.
4:41 p.m. — Trespass, Basket Mountain Road, Weston.
