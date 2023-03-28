Two reports of unlocked vehicles in College Place that were entered although nothing was taken highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 26
6:56 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block North 11th Avenue.
4:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest 400 block West Chestnut Street. What started as a traffic stop, ended with a warrant arrest.
March 25
7:56 p.m. — Assault, 600 block North Roosevelt Street.
3:28 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Withva Street.
2:04 p.m. — Vehicle theft, West Poplar Street. A suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from a parking lot in Walla Walla, but was pulled over and arrested in Oregon shortly after.
9:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Birch Street.
March 24
6:53 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block Melrose Street.
3:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Spokane Street.
3:14 p.m. — Protection order violation North Spokane Street.
11:23 a.m. — Drug offense, 400 block Bridge Street.
9:01 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block Paine Street.
8:05 a.m. — Burglary, South Spokane Street. An abandoned building was broken into.
6:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Entley Street.
March 23
1:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Cherry Street.
College Place Police Department
March 24
12:35 p.m. — Vehicle crash, 1100 block Southeast Vista Place. A driver drove into a fence. No one was injured.
12:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 600 block West Whitman Drive. A parked vehicle was struck.
9:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Southeast Valley Drive. Caller reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle, went through it, but stole nothing.
9:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Southeast Mockingbird Drive. Similar to the case above, a caller reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle, went through it, but stole nothing.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 26
3:18 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
1:50 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Broadway Avenue. A person was arrested after allegedly stealing two 12-packs of alcoholic beverages.
March 24
2:14 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Walnut Street. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 25
10:51p.m. — DUI, 2000 block Rainier Drive, northeast of Walla Walla.
March 24
1:26 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block Hindman Drive, Touchet.
March 20
Vehicle theft, 3300 block, Peppers Bridge Road, south of College Place near the Washington-Oregon border.
March 19
12:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Park and Howard streets, Walla Walla.
March 17
9:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rees Avenue and state Route 12, Walla Walla.
March 15
11:30 a.m. — Burglary, 15400 block Harvey Shaw Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 26
11:20 p.m. — Power lines down, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
5:09 p.m. — Trespass, East Side Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:12 a.m. — Burglary, Honeysuckle Road, Weston.
March 25
11:14 p.m. — Trespass, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:34 p.m. — Trespass, Sherman Street, Athena.
March 24
6:52 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found.
12:23 a.m. — Collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
