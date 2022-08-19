Two very similar cases of criminal mischief involving broken car windows highlight the latest Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 18
1:47 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Lewis Street.
10:15 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block West Rose Street.
9:25 a.m. — Lost property, 200 block East Rees Avenue. Caller reported missing a wallet containing an ID card and two credit cards.
6:29 a.m. — Theft, Highland Road and Canterburg Way.
2:31 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Hobson Street.
Aug. 17
11:43 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Bellevue and Isaacs avenues.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 19
6:21 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 00 block North College Avenue. A parked car was hit.
Aug. 18
11:43 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Southeast Third Street. Caller reported a broken car window. The caller was unsure if anything was stolen.
11:21 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1300 block South College Avenue. Another caller reported a broken car window. Again, the caller was unsure if anything was stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 18
9:39 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Main Street and Eighth Avenue. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. When they were arresting the suspect, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to assault an officer.
7:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Mill Street and 13th Avenue. A man was arrested on a probation violation warrant from Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18
9:32 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:54 p.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
