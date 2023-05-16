Three vehicle prowls thought to be connected in College Place highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 13
6:31 p.m. — Assault, Sunset Drive.
4:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Cherry and Palouse streets. A man was arrested on a warrant and for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
2:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block, Linden Lane. A wheelchair was damaged.
10:49 a.m. — Theft, Gloria Lane.
9:33 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Rancho Villa Drive.
7:27 a.m. — Theft, Penrose Street.
6:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block Dell Avenue. A woman was arrested on multiple warrants.
May 12
10:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Myra Road. A man was arrested during a traffic stop.
3:03 p.m. — Fight, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
11:00 a.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue. Potted plants were stolen.
10:49 a.m. — Fight, 100 block Chestnut Street.
May 11
7:52 p.m. — Indecent exposure, East Rose Street.
College Place Police Department
May 12
5:51 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Davin Drive. Incident was caught on video.
5:12 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Date Avenue. Incident was caught on video.
4:40 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Fourth Street. Incident was caught on video.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
11:53 p.m. — DUI, Mill Creek Road and Hummingbird Place, southeast of Walla Walla.
9:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 14
5:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Ward Street. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County misdemeanor warrants.
12:26 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Northeast Second Avenue. A gas can was stolen.
May 13
7:21 p.m. — Trespass and theft, 100 block South Columbia Street. A man was arrested.
8:54 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast 12th Avenue. A cell phone was stolen.
May 12
8:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block De Haven Street. A woman was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.
2:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Steet. A man was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.
1:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.
10:59 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast Seventh Avenue. Two speakers were stolen from a trailer.
10:55 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
