Three vehicle prowls thought to be connected in College Place highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

May 13

6:31 p.m. — Assault, Sunset Drive.

4:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Cherry and Palouse streets. A man was arrested on a warrant and for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

2:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block, Linden Lane. A wheelchair was damaged.

10:49 a.m. — Theft, Gloria Lane.

9:33 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Rancho Villa Drive.

7:27 a.m. — Theft, Penrose Street.

6:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block Dell Avenue. A woman was arrested on multiple warrants.

May 12

10:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Myra Road. A man was arrested during a traffic stop.

3:03 p.m. — Fight, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

11:00 a.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue. Potted plants were stolen.

10:49 a.m. — Fight, 100 block Chestnut Street.

May 11

7:52 p.m. — Indecent exposure, East Rose Street.

College Place Police Department

May 12

5:51 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Davin Drive. Incident was caught on video.

5:12 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Date Avenue. Incident was caught on video.

4:40 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Southeast Fourth Street. Incident was caught on video.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

May 12

11:53 p.m. — DUI, Mill Creek Road and Hummingbird Place, southeast of Walla Walla.

9:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

May 14

5:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Ward Street. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County misdemeanor warrants.

12:26 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Northeast Second Avenue. A gas can was stolen.

May 13

7:21 p.m. — Trespass and theft, 100 block South Columbia Street. A man was arrested.

8:54 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast 12th Avenue. A cell phone was stolen.

May 12

8:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block De Haven Street. A woman was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.

2:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Steet. A man was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.

1:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a M-F municipal warrant.

10:59 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast Seventh Avenue. Two speakers were stolen from a trailer.

10:55 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.

