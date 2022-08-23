A theft of a bicycle in College Place highlights today’s Safety Log.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 19
5:42 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Southeast Scenic View Drive. A bicycle was allegedly stolen. The caller said they have it on video.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 19
9:21 p.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block Gladys Street, East of Walla Walla.
Aug. 17
1:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block, Wallula Avenue, north of College Place.
9:18 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block North College Avenue, College Place.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 21
2:55 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater. Staff at Ranch and Home reported an unwanted person trespassing.
Aug. 19
8:13 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
