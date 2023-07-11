A scam costing a College Place man $800 highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 6
9:24 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Alder Street.
8:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block West Alder Street.
College Place Police Department
July 7
10:56 a.m. — Scam, 900 block Northeast Belroy Street. A man reported he was scammed out of $800 after he clicked on a fraudulent link. The man thought the link was for Norton Security. It wasn’t.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
July 5
1:01 p.m. — Agency assist, 500 block South Third Avenue, Walla Walla. Assisted the Walla Walla Police Department with a report of a person with a gun.
June 30
11:25 a.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street. An inmate allegedly assaulted an officer at the Walla Walla County Jail.
2:40 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 3360 block Reservoir Road. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 9
11:31 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street. A woman reported that her car keys and cell phone were stolen while she was in a business. The keys were found on the ground outside the business, but the phone was taken.
9:55 a.m. — Theft, 500 block, South Main Street. A man reported two dirt bikes stolen from his property. He is unsure when they went missing.
July 8
11:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Northeast Ninth Court. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
July 7
10:30 a.m. — Parole violation, 700 block South Main Street. A man wanted on a parole violation warrant surrendered.
7:34 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Catherine Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 9
9:15 p.m. — Collision, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
7:48 p.m. — Walla Walla River Road and 15th Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
9:07 a.m. — Fireworks complaint, County and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.
July 7
12:50 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Bruce Street, Weston.
