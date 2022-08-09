A person thinking they were buying a Xbox ended up with a text book instead. This story and more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Dept.
Aug. 9
1:24 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Spokane Street. The suspect was arrested on a Walla Walla District Court misdemeanor warrant.
Aug. 8
9:32 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block, Sprague Avenue. A person in a red Ford Mustang pulled up to a house and started pounding on the door demanding that one of the occupants come out. The person left before law enforcement arrived.
1:14 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Maple Street.
8:04 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Myers Road.
5:50 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block North Seventh Avenue.
Aug. 7
10:20 p.m. — Broken window, 300 block Myrtle Street.
9:32 a.m. — Narcotics, 1300 block South Third Avenue.
7:33 a.m. — Driving with suspended license, Oak Street and Fourth Avenue. An arrest was made.
Aug. 6
10:07 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Bellevue Avenue.
1:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Palouse Street.
10:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block West Pine Street.
9:01 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block, West Alder Street.
8:27 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block North Second Avenue. Suspect was cited and released.
Aug. 5
1:50 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block North Colville Street.
9:51 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street.
6:30 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
Aug. 4
11:56 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Aug. 2
9:40 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block Ironwood Drive.
WW Co. Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 82:37 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
Aug. 4
3:54 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 00 block Second Street, Touchet.
College Place Police Dept.Aug. 8
7:22 a.m. — Theft, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard. Two people met for a sale of an Xbox. The selling party allegedly put a textbook in the box instead of the video game console and took the money.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 5
1:00 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 9
6:56 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:56 a.m. — Burglary, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:10 a.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.
3:15 a.m. — Burglary, East Sherman Street, Athena.
3:09 a.m. — Disturbance, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 8
1:36 p.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 6
5:21 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Athena.
12:28 p.m. — Trespassing, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Fifth Street, Athena.
Aug. 5
6:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North Columbia Street. Graffiti found at a business.
