Several reports of someone turning on fire hydrants highlight today’s safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 4
4:26 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:52 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:51 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block South Division Street.
8:03 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Myrtle Street.
Aug. 3
8:59 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Chestnut Street.
12:19 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block Willard Street.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 4
9:16 a.m. — Criminal mischief, multiple locations. Over past few months, there has been several reports of someone removing fire hydrant end caps and turning on the water.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 4
2:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1400 block South Main Street.
