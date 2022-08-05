Several reports of someone turning on fire hydrants highlight today’s safety log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Aug. 4

4:26 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.

10:52 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.

10:51 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block South Division Street.

8:03 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Myrtle Street.

Aug. 3

8:59 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Chestnut Street.

12:19 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block Willard Street.

College Place Police Department

Aug. 4

9:16 a.m. — Criminal mischief, multiple locations. Over past few months, there has been several reports of someone removing fire hydrant end caps and turning on the water.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Aug. 4

2:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1400 block South Main Street.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

