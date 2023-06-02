A stolen car battery highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
May 31
3:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Fourth Street, Wallula. A car battery was stolen.
May 30
8:55 p.m. — Theft, property damage, 800 block A Street, east of Walla Walla. Gas lines cut on two vehicles and gas stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 31
9:44 p.m. — Reckless driving, eluding, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 31
7:36 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:44 p.m. — Littering, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:57 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
