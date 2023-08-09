A hit-and-run of a parked vehicle reported by a witness highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 3
5:21 p.m. — Collision, Birch Street and First Avenue.
9:24 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Evergreen Street.
7:09 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 000 block South Division Street.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 6
2:53 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash. A witness reported seeing a pickup driver backing into a parked car and fleeing.
Aug. 5
4:23 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Southwest 13th Street. A bike was stolen.
2:45 p.m. — Collision, Homestead Avenue and Carver Street. Two vehicles; no injuries.
Aug. 4
1:34 p.m. — Collision, 12th Street and Central Avenue. Two vehicles; no injuries.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 6
5:39 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block Harbor Boulevard, Burbank.
Aug. 5
5:39 p.m. — Criminal mischief and theft, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank. Auto parts stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.