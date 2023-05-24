An unsuccessful burglary highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 21
10:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Carrie Avenue.
12:26 a.m. — Burglary 200 block Dublin Street.
May 20
9:54 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1700 block Evergreen Street.
5:30 p.m. — Arson, East Isaacs Avenue.
10:31 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2200 block East Isaacs Avenue.
9:51 a.m. — Warrant 1200 block Alvarado Terrace.
6:51 a.m. — Theft, North Seventh Avenue.
May 19
9:54 p.m. — Assault, 400 block East Alder Street.
5:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block South Second Avenue.
3:50 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
8:18 a.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block South Tausick Way.
1:50 a.m. — Assault and theft, 00 block North Spokane Street.
May 18
11:11 p.m. — Burglary, East Rees Avenue. Suspect attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a motor home but was unsuccessful.
8:57 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Birch Street, A door handle was ripped off a vehicle.
12:51 p.m. — Theft, East Main Street.
10:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Eighth Avenue.
May 17
7:54 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Donald Street.
May 16
3:10 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.
9:12 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Brooklyn Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 22
12:16 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Columbia Street.
10:27 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on three Umatilla County misdemeanor warrants.
May 21
11:35 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Noth Elizabeth Street.
3:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block South Columbia Street. Graffiti found.
11:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northeast 14th Avenue. All four tires to a vehicle were slashed.
7:53 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 100 block South Mill Street. No injuries.
May 20
7:09 p.m. — Theft. 900 block Cowl Street. A purse was stolen.
11:58 a.m. — Theft, 700 block South Mill Street.
11:49 a.m. — Burglary, 1700 block Walnut Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s office
May 22
11:05 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
9:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Broad Street, Weston.
6:50 p.m. — Burglary, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
