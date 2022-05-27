Burglary at a storage complex and gang-related graffiti in Walla Walla highlight the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 26
1:41 — Burglary at a mini-storage complex, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:05 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1200 block Tillamook Street.
10:43 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
2:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Willington Avenue and East Highway 12. Gang-related graffiti found on overpass.
May 25
10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Catherine Street.
11:12 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block Emerald Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 26
2:26 p.m. — Harassment, Wildwood Loop, Weston.
2:06 p.m. — Harassment, South First Street, Athena.
