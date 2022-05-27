Burglary at a storage complex and gang-related graffiti in Walla Walla highlight the latest safety log.

Walla Walla Police Department

May 26

1:41 — Burglary at a mini-storage complex, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

1:05 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1200 block Tillamook Street.

10:43 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

2:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Willington Avenue and East Highway 12. Gang-related graffiti found on overpass.

May 25

10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Catherine Street.

11:12 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block Emerald Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

May 26

2:26 p.m. — Harassment, Wildwood Loop, Weston.

2:06 p.m. — Harassment, South First Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

