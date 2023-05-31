Several cases of criminal mischief, on both sides of the state line, highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 29
4:30 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Chestnut Street.
11:06 a.m. — Protection order violation, 900 block East Alder Street.
1:53 a.m. — Weapons violation, West Rees Avenue. A man was arrested.
May 28
4:17 p.m. — Obstruction, Edith Avenue.
2:42 p.m. — Disturbance, 100 block East Maple Street.
8:30 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Woodland Avenue.
1:44 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Second Avenue.
May 27
6:28 p.m. — DUI, Isaacs Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pleasant Street.
12:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block North Fourth Avenue. Someone broke windows to a vehicle.
9:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:38 a.m. — Assault, 1600 block East Alder Street.
May 26
7:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Sumach Street.
4:14 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, West Chestnut Street.
3:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Moore Street and 15tth Avenue.
5:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Rees Avenue. A building was vandalized.
May 25
10:17 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Sheridan Road.
2:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Silverstone Drive.
May 24
5:37 p.m. — Harassment, South Third Avenue.
2:47 p.m. — Drug offense, South Second Avenue.
2:18 a.m. — Recovered stolen vehicle, Waverly and Withva streets.
May 14
8:46 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street.
May 12
6:31 p.m. — Assault, West Chestnut Street. A fight occurred.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 29
7:40 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Stillwater Drive, East of College Place.
4:55 p.m. — Found property, U.S. Highway 12, Wallula.
11:09 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.
1:50 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.
May 28
9:00 p.m. — DUI, 500 block South Ninth Avenue, Walla Walla.
May 26
8:14 p.m. — Theft, 200 block B Street, Prescott.
May 25
5:39 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1400 block Lowell Drive, southeast of Walla Walla.
May 24
4:03 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Cummins Road, Touchet.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 29
7:03 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue. Landscaping tools stolen from vehicle.
May 26
1:54 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’ Office
May 29
7:29 p.m. — Harassment, South Washington Street, Weston.
6:02 p.m. — Littering, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:34 a.m. — Prowler, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
May 28
6:35 p.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Washington Street, Athena.
May 27
9:46 p.m. — Harassment, no address listed, Weston.
11:16 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:57 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
