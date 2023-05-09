Several warrant arrests in the region highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 7
8:26 p.m. — Theft, Eighth Avenue. A bicycle was stolen.
7:51 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 700 block Liberty Place.
2:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Seventh Avenue. A woman was arrested.
12:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest. Waverly Street. A man was arrested.
7:03 a.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
May 6
11:52 p.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.
6:17 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Tietan Street. Several items, including a gun, were stolen.
4:07 p.m. — Threats, 1100 block East Alder Street.
3:53 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
3:09 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Rose Street. A lawn mower was stolen.
11:36 a.m. — Assault, Alder Street and Third Avenue. A woman was arrested.
8:15 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Birch Street.
May 5
1:30 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block White Street.
12:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Rose Street.
6:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rose Street. A man was arrested.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 6
9:11 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Island View Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 7
9:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Columbia Street.
1:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash. A driver hit a pole and fled.
May 6
2:13 p.m. — DUI, Eighth Avenue and Columbia Street.
May 5
6:55 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Southwest Third Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 8
2:57 a.m. — Collision, Highway 11 and West Ferndale Road, Walla Walla.
May 6
8:30 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ferndale Road.
