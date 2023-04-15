Several warrant arrests in the area highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 13
9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rose Street.
9:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Oak Street.
April 12
6:23 p.m. — Weapons violation, 600 block White Street. An arrest was made.
6:23 p.m. — Disturbance, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
3:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Irene Street.
10:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, George Street.
April 11
7:41 p.m. — Obstruction, 200 block North Touchet Street.
April 4
2:30 p.m. — Theft, North Spokane Street. A bicycle was stolen.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 13
10:26 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Martin Field Lane, southwest of Walla Walla.
8:59 p.m. — DUI, U.S. 12 and North Wilbur Avenue. A man was arrested after allegedly nearly causing a collision.
April 3
3:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Main Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 13
1:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Columbia Street. Man arrested on Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 13
4:59 p.m. — Harassment, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
