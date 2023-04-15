Several warrant arrests in the area highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

April 13

9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rose Street.

9:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Oak Street.

April 12

6:23 p.m. — Weapons violation, 600 block White Street. An arrest was made.

6:23 p.m. — Disturbance, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.

3:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Irene Street.

10:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, George Street.

April 11

7:41 p.m. — Obstruction, 200 block North Touchet Street.

April 4

2:30 p.m. — Theft, North Spokane Street. A bicycle was stolen.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

April 13

10:26 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Martin Field Lane, southwest of Walla Walla.

8:59 p.m. — DUI, U.S. 12 and North Wilbur Avenue. A man was arrested after allegedly nearly causing a collision.

April 3

3:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Main Street, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

April 13

1:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Columbia Street. Man arrested on Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

April 13

4:59 p.m. — Harassment, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin.  

