Today’s Safety Log features several thefts, multiple assaults and an alleged peeping Tom in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 22
4:11 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
Aug. 21
9:21 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 2000 block Howard Street.
4:41 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1200 West Cherry Street.
10:13 a.m. — Found property, 00 block North Third Avenue.
8:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block Fairway Drive.
7:59 a.m. — Protection-order violation, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
Aug. 20
6:04 p.m. — Weapons violation, 800 block South Ninth Avenue. An arrest was made.
3:56 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
2:57 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 1900 block East Alder Street.
2:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 10th Avenue and Poplar Street.
11:46 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
8:15 a.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Rees Avenue.
8:09 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:58 a.m. — Assault, 100 block, West Birch Street.
12:01 a.m. — Agency assist, 100 block Southwest First Avenue, Milton-Freewater. Walla Walla police assisted Milton-Freewater police with an investigation of a shooting.
Aug. 19
5:57 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Wilbur Avenue.
12:34 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 900 block Martin Drive.
11:49 a.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block Jefferson Street. A man was reportedly trying to get into an abandoned house.
11:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block South Fourth Avenue. Property damage reported.
8:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Cherry Street.
Aug. 18
9:10 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
2:32 p.m. — Voyeurism, 1600 block West Poplar Street. An unknown suspect allegedly filmed up a shopper’s dress at Ross.
2:28 p.m. — Found property, 500 block, North Roosevelt Street. An electric hedge trimmer was found.
2:11 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Ash Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.