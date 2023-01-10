An outhouse arson, vehicle thefts and a report of a vehicle crashing into a house are in today's report.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 3
9:22 a.m. — Officer responded to arson report of an outhouse being burned on South Palouse Street.
Jan. 6
7:49 a.m. — Man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on 500 block of North 13th Avenue.
11:05 a.m. — Wire fraud and forgery reported in 1000 block of North Ninth Avenue.
Jan. 7
3:53 p.m. — A man stole a package from a front porch of a home in the 300 block of Catherine Street.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 7
2:54 a.m. — A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man crashed into a home in the 200 block of Northwest Evans Avenue. No injuries were reported. The College Place man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 1
8:40 a.m. — A vehicle that had been stolen was used in a hit-and-run incident in Prescott.
3:24 p.m. — A person in Waitsburg was arrested in the 17000 block of U.S. 12 for multiple crimes, including attempted motor vehicle theft.
Jan. 4
12:10 p.m. — Burglary was reported in the 8000 block of Old Milton Highway.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 7
2:10 p.m. — A trailer belonging to Click It RV in Milton-Freewater was being towed northbound on Highway 11 when a tire came off and rolled across the highway, striking a side panel of an RV parked in the sales lot. No injuries were reported.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 6
5:22 a.m. — Conoco Zip Zone, 419 S. Main St. An employee reported the convenience store and gas station business was burglarized overnight.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 6
2:26 p.m. — Illegal drug activity on Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 7
5:45 p.m. — Attempted burglary on South Broad Street in Weston.
