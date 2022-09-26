Milton-Freewater police arrested three people with warrants over the weekend.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 21
5:08 p.m. — DUI, 200 block McAuliff Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sep. 23
1:32 p.m. — Burglary, 7600 block Highway 12, Prescott.
Sept. 22
10:08 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 6000 block Sudbury Road, west of Walla Walla.
4:23 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block School Avenue, southeast of Walla Walla.
Sept. 19
5:12 p.m. — Criminal trespass, 14800 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
10:39 a.m. — Protection order violation, 320 block Ryan Avenue, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 25
6:22 p.m. — Trespass, Sanders and Waterman roads, Athena.
5:34 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 23
10:09 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:39 a.m. — Trespass, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 24
10:43 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block North Main Street. Broken windows at the Valley Christian Church.
10:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue. A man was arrested on a Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant.
9:41 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street.
Sept. 23
7:17 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue. A woman was arrested.
3:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Main Street. A woman was arrested on a Umatilla County misdemeanor warrant.
Sept. 22
9:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Broadway Avenue and Columbia Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater Municipal Court warrant.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 22
12:01 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Southwest Davis Avenue.
Walla Walla County Fire Department
Sept. 25
7:10 p.m. — Power lines down, tree down across lines, live wires on ground, 1200 block Forrest Lane.
Sept. 24
5:35 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Cherry and Tukannon streets.
Sept. 22
7:39 p.m. — Burn complaint, 200 block Avery Street.
3:23 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Rose Street.
Sept. 21
9:26 p.m. — Porch fire, 1400 block Boyer Avenue.
9:22 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 124 MP 18.
