The prosecution rested Thursday, March 2, in its case against rape suspect Jacob Cox, a former Walla Walla nurse.
The defense is expected to begin its case Friday, March 3, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox is charged with second-degree rape and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping after a party at her house in June 2016.
On its last day of presenting evidence, the state finished questioning Walla Walla Police Department Detective Marlon Calton, who on Wednesday showed a video of his initial interview with the defendant and his fiancé at the time.
On Thursday, Judge Brandon L. Johnson did not allow Calton to show a similar video of his interview with the victim after the defense argued what the victim said would be hearsay.
Defense attorney William McCool said he also could have objected to the first video but chose not to.
Much of Thursday’s testimony was about the video shown Wednesday.
Cox and his fiancé told Calton that they thought they were “roofied” at the party, referring to a date rape drug. They said they did not drink enough to feel like they did at the party.
Calton did not send the two to get tested for any drugs. He said other people at the party said the two were able to walk out of the party fine and that they did not seem under the influence.
He also said from his own observations he had no reason to think they had been drugged.
McCool objected to the testimony, saying that Calton was not an expert in drug effects.
After Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern asked a series of questions about education Calton received in basic law enforcement training and other continuing education training, Johnson allowed the testimony, but told McCool he could question him on his training during cross-examination.
Calton confirmed that he was not a police drug recognition expert and has never been certified as such. He also said in some instances when he was a patrol officer, he would summon a WWPD police drug recognition expert to assist.
When Calton swabbed Cox for DNA, with Cox’s permission, he did so to get a sample to see whether it matched DNA that might have been found on the victim or her clothes.
He did not check under Cox’s fingernails for the victim’s DNA.
McCool also asked Calton why he didn’t collect the victim’s bed sheets for DNA testing.
The detective said he didn’t have a reason to collect them, even knowing the victim was on her menstruation cycle. He said the victim said she did not bleed much.
While the victim did testify to that, she only said it on the stand during trial. McCool asked Calton whether the victim said that during any of his interviews with her and he admitted that she did not.
McCool also focused on Calton’s decision to use deception with Cox and his fiancé during the interview.
Calton told both of them that he had more statements against Cox than he actually had, in an attempt to get Cox to provide more information.
He also said a rape kit had been sent to the lab, when it had not yet been sent.
When McCool asked Calton whether he lied, Calton insisted it was not a lie, but a “ruse.”
Law enforcement officers legally are allowed to lie to suspects during interrogations.
Also testifying Thursday was Whitney Martin, a party guest. Her testimony was similar to what other guests had testified.
This is Cox’s second trial on this charge.
He was previously convicted in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.