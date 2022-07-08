The prosecution’s version of events is taking shape after two days of testimony in Christian W. Scott’s trial for the alleged murder of College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson, 22, in 2019.
The 28-year-old Walla Walla man faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of witness tampering.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales laid out her version of events in opening statements Thursday, July 7, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
The defense’s narrative is less clear because defense attorney Jason Wargin, whose office is in Wenatchee, opted to reserve his comments until after the state rests its case.
Speaking for the prosecution, Morales told the jury that Wilkinson, who was said to be a gang member, traveled to Milton-Freewater, where someone from another gang took his gun from him.
When members of his own gang found out, Morales said, they decided Wilkinson must have a fist fight with another member of the gang.
So Wilkinson met up with four men — including fellow gang members Joey C. Barnes, 30, and Quentin N. Hunter, 26, along with Barnes’ cousin Billy J. Sargent and Scott, who was a friend but not a member of the same gang.
The five men got into a car and rode to Madame Dorion Memorial Park near the Wallula Junction where the fight would happen.
Morales’s description said Wilkinson’s fist fight was to be with Hunter, who ranked higher in the gang because Hunter won a fight when the two joined at the same time.
As the two fought, Morales said, Scott was unsatisfied with their lack of intensity, and he pulled out a gun and demanded they fight harder or he would shoot them both.
She said Wilkinson got scared and ran into the Walla Walla River while Scott chased after him, shooting his gun into the river and hitting Wilkinson.
Two of the men allegedly there that night, Barnes and Sargent, gave testimony, as did the victim's older sister, Amy Wilkinson.
Testimony from the two men was not a cut and dry success for the prosecution. Their descriptions of events did not line up in the smaller details.
Also, Barnes contradicted some details of Morales’ opening statement narrative, such as saying there was no winner to Hunter and Wilkinson’s first fight and that Hunter did not rank higher in the gang.
And in larger, more crucial details, he would sometimes say one thing before changing his answer after Morales showed him past comments he made to law enforcement. He explained this away by repeatedly saying these events were “so long ago.”
When Morales asked Barnes what action was taken after Wilkinson had his gun taken from him, he replied, “In this case, nothing.”
It was after Morales showed him his previous testimony that he remembered it was decided Wilkinson had to get “checked.”
He explained that "getting checked" could mean as little as a punch to the face or as much as being forced to fist fight with another gang member.
When the fight that night started, he said, it wasn’t very intense and was mostly wrestling around. He said Scott pulled his gun and ordered the fighters to "start swinging." He said after Wilkinson ran and Scott chased him, he heard three gunshots.
When they got back into the car, Scott said, “No one can question we’re gangster now,” according to Barnes.
He also said Sargent drove the vehicle to Wallula, choosing both the destination and the route.
Sargent’s version, however, differs. He agreed he was the driver but said Barnes told him where to drive and what route to take.
Small details aside, both men's versions lineup in the most important areas and both appeared to implicate Scott as the shooter.
Sargent said he stayed in the car at the park and heard gunshots. When the others returned without Wilkinson, Sargent asked where the other man was. Scott told him, “Don’t worry about it.”
The next day, Barnes and Hunter were saying Scott had shot Wilkinson, according to Sargent.
All four men who accompanied Wilkinson that night were originally charged with second-degree murder. But Barnes, Hunter and Sargent all pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance, and their murder charges were dropped.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
