A 32-year-old Portland man driving a motorcycle was injured after crashing Wednesday, Sept. 14, two miles north of Walla Walla, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
Brian M. Danaher was driving his 2022 Kawasaki southbound on state Route 125 at about 10 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway, according to the WSP report. He ended up on the side of the northbound lane.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Danaher was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with undisclosed injuries.
Police said he was wearing a helmet.
The WSP report states alcohol was involved in the crash and Danaher faces a DUI charge, as well as a charge for driving too fast for road conditions.
His motorcycle was destroyed.
